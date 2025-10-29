C.banner Announces New Share and Warrant Issuance to Boost Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

C.banner International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1028) ) has provided an announcement.

C.banner International Holdings Ltd. announced plans to issue new shares and unlisted warrants under specific mandates. The company entered into agreements to issue 415.4 million subscription shares and 474.5 million warrants, aiming to raise approximately HK$96 million in net proceeds. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s capital base and support its growth initiatives, with potential implications for its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about C.banner International Holdings Ltd.

C.banner International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily operating in the fashion industry. It is known for its focus on designing, manufacturing, and retailing footwear and related products, catering to a diverse market.

