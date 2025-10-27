Bytes Technology Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bytes Technology Group Plc ( (GB:BYIT) ) just unveiled an update.

Bytes Technology Group PLC announced the purchase of 107,000 of its own shares as part of a previously announced Share Buyback Programme. The shares were bought at an average price of 373.69 GBP per share and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 238,154,466. This move is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and could have implications for shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BYIT) stock is a Buy with a £415.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bytes Technology Group Plc stock, see the GB:BYIT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BYIT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BYIT is a Outperform.

Bytes Technology Group’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by solid revenue growth, profitability, and cash flow management. The valuation is reasonable with a good dividend yield, while technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BYIT stock, click here.

More about Bytes Technology Group Plc

Bytes Technology Group PLC operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, indicating a broad market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 1,131,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £888.7M

See more data about BYIT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue