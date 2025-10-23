Bystronic Navigates Market Challenges with Stable Order Intake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bystronic ( (CH:BYS) ).

Bystronic reported a stable order intake of CHF 468 million for the first nine months of 2025, despite a challenging market environment marked by cautious customer behavior and tariff discussions. Revenue declined to CHF 446 million, with delays in deliveries and project completions in the Systems division due to the tense tariff situation. The company anticipates slightly declining revenue but an improved operating result for the full year 2025, indicating resilience amidst economic uncertainties.

Bystronic is a leading international provider specializing in technologies and innovations for sheet metal processing. The company offers high-quality laser cutting systems for sheet metal and tubes, modern press brakes, and intelligent automation solutions, supported by a global service network. Bystronic is headquartered in Switzerland with additional development and production sites in Germany, Spain, Italy, China, and the USA, serving customers in over 30 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF588.4M

