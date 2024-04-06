BYND Cannasoft Leverages CBD Growth with New Device

Bynd Cannasoft Enterprises, Inc. (TSE:BYND) has released an update.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is capitalizing on the booming $7 billion CBD market by adopting a ‘Razor-and-Blade’ sales model for their new EZ-G device, which operates with repurchasable oil capsules, including CBD-infused options. In collaboration with Foria®, a leader in high-quality female wellness CBD oils, the company is preparing to launch a series of oils aimed at personal care, anticipating that this strategy will secure a steady stream of repeat customers. This move positions the company to tap into the growing demand for CBD personal care products, with the market projected to expand to $36 billion in the next decade.

For further insights into TSE:BYND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.