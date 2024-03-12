BYND Cannaso+ Launches $7M Public Offering

Bynd Cannasoft Enterprises, Inc. (TSE:BYND) has released an update.

BYND Cannaso+ Enterprises Inc., an Israeli-based software and cannabis firm, has announced a $7.0 million public offering consisting of shares and warrants. The offering includes various units with immediate exercisability and staggered expiration dates, aimed at bolstering the company’s general corporate purposes and working capital. This transaction is expected to close by March 14, 2024, with Aegis Capital Corp. having an option to cover over-allotments.

For further insights into TSE:BYND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.