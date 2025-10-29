Byggmax Group AB Appoints Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Byggmax Group AB ( (SE:BMAX) ).

Byggmax Group AB has appointed its Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2026, consisting of representatives from major shareholders and the company’s chairman. This committee is tasked with preparing proposals for key decisions at the AGM, including board elections and directors’ fees, reflecting the company’s commitment to structured governance and shareholder engagement.

More about Byggmax Group AB

Byggmax Group is a leading Nordic retail chain specializing in building materials and DIY products, with over 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The company focuses on providing high-quality products for DIY enthusiasts at competitive prices, emphasizing a shopping experience that is smart, easy, fast, and sustainable. Byggmax reported net sales of SEK 6.0 billion in 2024 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.

