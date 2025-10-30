BYD Proposes Amendments to Enhance Corporate Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BYD Co ( (HK:1211) ) has issued an announcement.

BYD Company Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and relevant procedural rules. These changes are aimed at aligning with the latest regulatory requirements and enhancing corporate governance. The amendments reflect the company’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of its shareholders, employees, and creditors, potentially strengthening its operational framework and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1211) stock is a Buy with a HK$130.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BYD Co stock, see the HK:1211 Stock Forecast page.

More about BYD Co

BYD Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the automotive and electronics industries, focusing on the development and production of electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries, and other related products. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, indicating a strong market presence in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 35,132,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$989B

Learn more about 1211 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue