BWP Trust (AU:BWP) has released an update.

BWP Trust has announced an application for the quotation of 1,167,829 fully paid ordinary units on the ASX, with an issue date set for April 22, 2024. This move, part of a transaction previously communicated, could indicate a strategic step for the company in the financial markets.

