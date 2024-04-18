BWP Trust Readies New ASX Securities Quotation

BWP Trust (AU:BWP) has released an update.

BWP Trust has announced an application for the quotation of 1,167,829 fully paid ordinary units on the ASX, under the security code BWP, to take effect from April 22, 2024. This move signals a new development for the entity, as detailed in their recent market announcement. The application aligns with the ASX Listing Rules and represents a significant event for current and prospective investors.

