BWP Trust Extends Takeover Offer for NPR

BWP Management Limited, the responsible entity for BWP Trust, has officially extended its takeover offer for all securities in Newmark Property REIT until 17 May 2024. The notice of this extension has been duly lodged with regulatory authorities and communicated to NPR Securityholders. Except for the extended deadline, all other terms of the offer as previously outlined in the Bidder’s Statements remain unchanged.

