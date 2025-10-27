BWE Drilling Ltd to Delist from ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:BWE) ) has shared an update.

BWE Drilling Ltd, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has announced its removal from the Official List effective at the close of trading on October 27, 2025. This decision follows a resolution by the company’s security holders and is executed under ASX Listing Rule 17.11. The removal from the listing may impact the company’s visibility and accessibility to investors, potentially affecting its market operations and stakeholder engagement.

More about Dynamic Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 22,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$40.09M

See more data about BWE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue