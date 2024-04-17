BVT’s Biofungicide Triumphs in Blueberry Disease Control

Bee Vectoring Technologies International (TSE:BEE) has released an update.

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. has reported a successful trial of their CR-7 biofungicide at Michigan State University, demonstrating a dramatic 90% reduction in fungal diseases in blueberries. The trial, which showed CR-7 to be as effective as traditional chemical treatments, suggests potential for the product’s use in various applications beyond the initial bee vectoring technique. This innovation could transform disease management in blueberry farming and improve crop yield and quality by effectively controlling the prevalent mummy berry pathogen.

