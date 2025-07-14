BuySell Technologies Reports Significant Growth in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7685) ) just unveiled an update.

In June 2025, BuySell Technologies reported a significant increase in its group home visit purchase business, with purchases totaling 1,441 million yen, a 191% rise from the previous year. This growth was driven by the consolidation of REGATE’s ‘FUKU CHAN’, a higher number of visits, and improved sales strategies. The number of visits also rose to 39,135, marking a 165% increase, attributed to a higher revisit rate and better conversion from inquiries to appointments, aligning with the company’s internal plans.

BuySell Technologies Co., Ltd. operates in the purchase business industry, focusing on group home visit purchases, group store purchases, and other purchase services. The company has expanded its market presence by integrating REGATE’s ‘FUKU CHAN’ into its operations, enhancing its offerings in brand-name goods, watches, and antiques.

