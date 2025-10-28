Buxton Resources Reports Progress in Exploration Projects and Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Buxton Resources Limited ( (AU:BUX) ) has issued an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company completed its maiden drilling program at the Centurion Project, reporting strong pathfinder assay results and ongoing geophysical surveys. The Madman Project received heritage clearances, with drilling expected to begin in the first half of 2026. Additionally, the Graphite Bull Project successfully completed qualification testwork with a major Chinese anode manufacturer. Corporate updates include a cash balance of AUD $1.666 million and leadership changes, with Martin Moloney appointed as Managing Director.

More about Buxton Resources Limited

Buxton Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in several projects, including the Centurion, Madman, and Graphite Bull projects, with a market focus on discovering high-potential copper-gold and graphite resources.

Average Trading Volume: 839,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.51M

For a thorough assessment of BUX stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue