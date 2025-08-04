Butterfly Gandhimathi Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited ( (IN:BUTTERFLY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on August 4, 2025. The results, reviewed by independent auditors, were found to comply with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations, indicating no material misstatements. This announcement may impact the company’s market positioning by providing stakeholders with insights into its financial health and operational performance.

More about Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited operates in the home appliances industry, focusing on manufacturing and selling kitchen and home appliances. The company is known for its range of products that cater to domestic needs, primarily targeting the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 12.8B INR

For an in-depth examination of BUTTERFLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue