Butterfly Gandhimathi Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited ( (IN:BUTTERFLY) ) has provided an update.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on August 4, 2025. The financial results, along with a limited review report, were signed by a non-executive director and will be published in accordance with SEBI regulations. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited is a company operating in the home appliances industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and distributing kitchen and home appliances. The company is known for its range of products including mixers, grinders, and other kitchen essentials, catering to the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 12.8B INR

