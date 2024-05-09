Butterfield Shareholders Approve Board Re-Elections

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) has released an update.

Shareholders of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited have given the green light to all proposed agenda items during their Annual General Meeting held virtually on May 8, 2024. The approvals include the re-election of eight directors, ensuring continuity in the bank’s governance. Butterfield operates as a full-service bank and wealth manager with international services spanning across Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, and the UK.

