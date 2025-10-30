Butterfield Bank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( (NTB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presented to its investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, offering banking and wealth management services across various jurisdictions including Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the UK.

In the third quarter of 2025, Butterfield reported a net income of $61.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, marking an improvement from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The bank’s core net income also rose to $63.3 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, indicating strong financial performance.

Key financial highlights include a return on average common equity of 22.5% and a core return on average tangible common equity of 25.5%. The net interest margin improved to 2.73%, driven by lower deposit costs and strategic capital management, which included share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share.

Butterfield’s management attributes the positive results to increased banking and foreign exchange fees, alongside improved net interest income. The bank’s efficiency ratio also improved, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Butterfield remains committed to its strategic initiatives aimed at delivering long-term value for clients and shareholders, supported by a robust capital position and a focus on maintaining high-quality assets.

