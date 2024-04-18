Butn Limited Launches Retail Entitlement Offer

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited, the innovative Australian B2B funder, has opened its Retail Entitlement Offer to eligible retail shareholders, following the closure of its Institutional Entitlement Offer. Shareholders are now able to access the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet and personalised application form to participate. The company emphasizes the importance of consulting professional advisers and carefully reviewing the offer documentation before participating.

