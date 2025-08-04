Butn Limited Issues Unquoted Options Expiring in 2028

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Butn Limited ( (AU:BTN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Butn Limited has announced the issuance of 8,333,333 unquoted options set to expire on August 1, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.12. This issuance, part of a previously announced transaction, is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 48,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$31.43M

