Butn Limited Issues 325,000 New Shares to Support B2B Funding Operations

Butn Limited ( (AU:BTN) ) has shared an update.

Butn Limited has issued 325,000 new shares without disclosure to investors, in accordance with section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. This move reflects Butn’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and indicates no undisclosed information that would impact stakeholders. The issuance of new shares is part of Butn’s ongoing efforts to support its funding operations and maintain its position in the B2B funding industry.

More about Butn Limited

Butn Limited is an Australian Business-to-Business (B2B) funder that provides innovative transactional funding solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company focuses on overcoming working capital constraints by financing individual transactions and leveraging the credit of end debtors. With a vision of ‘Your money, today,’ Butn has funded over $2.5 billion to Australian businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 48,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$31.43M

