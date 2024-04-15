Butn Limited Announces New Share Entitlement Offer

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Australian B2B funder Butn Limited has launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer, allowing existing shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore to purchase new shares at a ratio of 1 for every 1.9 held, priced at $0.052 each. This initiative could potentially alter the company’s control depending on shareholder uptake and additional purchases. Butn Limited specializes in providing cash flow solutions to SMEs, having funded over $1.5 billion to date, and aims to deliver funding solutions efficiently with the motto ‘Your money, today.’

