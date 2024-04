Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited has announced a new accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of 96,325,578 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code BTN. Trading will resume on an ex-entitlement basis from April 16, 2024, with the offer closing for retail security holders on May 9, 2024, and issue date set for May 16, 2024.

