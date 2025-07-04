Butn Limited Announces Co-CEO Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Butn Limited ( (AU:BTN) ).

Butn Limited announced the retirement of Co-CEO Walter Rapoport, who will transition to a Non-Executive Director role. Rapoport, a co-founder, played a pivotal role in Butn’s development, including its IPO. His departure marks a significant transition for the company, with Rael Ross continuing as CEO. The Board has agreed to waive certain vesting conditions for Rapoport’s options, ensuring a smooth transition.

More about Butn Limited

Butn Limited is an Australian B2B funder that innovates the way SMEs fund and grow their businesses. The company focuses on transactional funding, helping SMEs overcome working capital constraints by financing individual transactions and leveraging the credit of end debtors. Butn has funded over $2.5 billion to Australian businesses, providing cashflow solutions swiftly.

Average Trading Volume: 199,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$40.16M

For detailed information about BTN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue