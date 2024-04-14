Butn Limited Announces Brief Trading Halt

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Butn Limited (ASX: BTN) has requested a one-day trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange to finalize the institutional component of its accelerated entitlement offer. The trading halt is expected to lift with the resumption of normal trading on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the process and ensure compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

