Business First Bancshares Completes Waterstone LSP Acquisition

Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of b1BANK, announced on February 1, 2024, that it has completed the acquisition of Waterstone LSP, LLC, a Texas-based company. The press release detailing this acquisition is provided for informational purposes and is not considered legally filed under the Exchange Act or integrated into any securities filings unless expressly stated.

