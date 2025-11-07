Business Engineering Corporation Revises Financial Forecast Upwards for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Business Engineering Corporation ( (JP:4828) ) has issued an update.

Business Engineering Corporation announced an upward revision to its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, citing strong performance in the second quarter driven by increased IT investments in the manufacturing sector. The revised forecast predicts record highs in both sales and profits, with net sales and profits exceeding previous forecasts due to enhanced sales promotion activities, new business development, and favorable tax treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4828) stock is a Buy with a Yen7459.00 price target.

More about Business Engineering Corporation

Business Engineering Corporation operates in the information technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services primarily to the manufacturing industry. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its robust investment in technology-driven solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 24,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.14B

