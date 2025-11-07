Business Engineering Corporation Reports Strong Financial Growth and Announces Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Business Engineering Corporation ( (JP:4828) ).

Business Engineering Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 21.7% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 50.2% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a five-for-one stock split effective January 1, 2026, which is expected to impact the forecasted dividends and earnings per share, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4828) stock is a Buy with a Yen7459.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Business Engineering Corporation stock, see the JP:4828 Stock Forecast page.

More about Business Engineering Corporation

Business Engineering Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the business engineering sector. It focuses on providing innovative solutions and services aimed at enhancing business processes and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 24,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.14B

