Business Engineering Corporation Announces Stock Split and Dividend Increase

Business Engineering Corporation ( (JP:4828) ) has provided an announcement.

Business Engineering Corporation announced a stock split to increase market liquidity and broaden its investor base, effective January 1, 2026. The company also revised its dividend forecast with an increase and abolished its shareholder benefit system, reflecting strategic adjustments to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4828) stock is a Buy with a Yen7459.00 price target.

More about Business Engineering Corporation

Business Engineering Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing engineering solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance market liquidity and broaden its investor base.

Average Trading Volume: 24,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.14B

