Burnpur Cement Limited Announces 39th AGM and Annual Report Release

An update from Burnpur Cement Limited ( (IN:BURNPUR) ) is now available.

Burnpur Cement Limited has announced its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 5, 2025, which will be conducted via video conferencing. The AGM notice and the annual report for the financial year 2024-25 are available on the company’s website, and remote e-voting is set to take place from September 2 to September 4, 2025.

Burnpur Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, providing essential building materials. The company focuses on manufacturing and supplying cement products, catering to construction needs in various markets.

