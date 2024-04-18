Burley Minerals Unveils LCT Pegmatite Potential

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Ltd has reported promising signs of a Lithium Caesium Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite system at their Chubb North Prospect after geochemical analysis of initial drilling results. The company plans to extend exploration southwards, leveraging new aeromagnetic data and structural mapping to overcome challenges posed by glacial till coverage. These findings, combined with the discovery of additional pegmatite outcrops, underscore the site’s potential for lithium mineralization.

