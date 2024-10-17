Burford Capital’s Transition to US Domestic Issuer for AGM

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital, a prominent global finance firm specializing in law, will transition to being a US domestic issuer starting January 1, 2025, impacting its upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting in May. Key deadlines for shareholder proposals and nominations have been set, reflecting its new regulatory requirements under US securities laws. This change is significant for shareholders and investors as Burford navigates its first AGM under its new domestic status.

For further insights into GB:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.