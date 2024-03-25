Burcon Initiates Commercial Hemp Protein Production

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation has commenced commercial-scale production of the world’s first 95% hempseed protein isolate after successful validation trials, marking a strategic move into revenue generation and capturing shareholder value. The innovative product is expected to meet strong customer demand in the first half of 2024, leveraging a robust supply chain to penetrate a multi-billion-dollar hemp foods market. Burcon’s breakthrough aligns with their Burcon 2.0 business plan, aiming to bring to market plant-based proteins with exceptional taste, color, and functionality, and positions them for potential profitability.

For further insights into TSE:BU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.