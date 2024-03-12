Burcon Advances Plant-Based Protein Innovation

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation has partnered with Protein Industries Canada, HPS Food & Ingredients, and Puratos Canada to scale up and commercialize innovative hempseed and sunflower seed protein ingredients. A significant $6.9 million project, bolstered by a $3 million co-investment from PIC, aims to meet consumer demand for diverse plant-based proteins. This venture is set to strengthen Canada’s agrifood sector and introduce high purity proteins into the burgeoning multi-billion-dollar plant-based market.

