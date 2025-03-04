Bunzl Reports Strong 2024 Results Amid Record Acquisitions

Bunzl ( (BZLFY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bunzl presented to its investors.

Bunzl plc is a specialist international distribution and services group operating across various sectors, including cleaning and hygiene, safety, and healthcare, with a strong focus on value-accretive acquisitions and operational efficiency. In its latest annual results for 2024, Bunzl reported a slight decline in revenue at actual exchange rates but a 3.1% increase at constant exchange rates, driven by acquisitions and improved underlying trends in the second half of the year. The company achieved a record acquisition spend of £883 million, expanded its operating margin to 8.3%, and continued its 32-year streak of annual dividend growth with an 8.2% increase in dividends. Key financial highlights include a 7.2% increase in adjusted operating profit at constant exchange rates and a 5.5% rise in adjusted earnings per share. Bunzl’s strategic focus on acquisitions and operational efficiencies, including digital solutions and own brand development, has strengthened its competitive position across its global markets. Looking ahead, Bunzl maintains a positive outlook for 2025, expecting robust revenue growth and stable operating margins, supported by its active acquisition pipeline and strategic initiatives.