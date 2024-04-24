Bunzl plc Stays on Target with Q1 Results

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc, an international distribution and services group, has reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating profit met expectations, and the company has maintained its annual profit guidance. Despite a 2.4% decrease in revenue at constant exchange rates, attributed to lower volumes in the US foodservice redistribution and the impact of customer inventory transitions, the company’s acquisitions spurred a 2.9% growth. Bunzl also announced strategic moves, including the anticipated acquisition of Nisbets and the completed purchase of Pamark in Finland, while divesting its Argentine business, signaling continued focus on growth and profitability.

