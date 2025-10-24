Bunzl Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 9,039 of its ordinary shares at a price of £24.48 each on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a share buyback program initiated earlier in 2025. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust the total number of voting rights to 324,591,298, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BNZL) stock is a Buy with a £27.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bunzl plc stock, see the GB:BNZL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BNZL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BNZL is a Outperform.

Bunzl plc’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and a fair valuation, with effective margin management and strong cash flows. While technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish trend, the company’s strategic initiatives and acquisitions provide optimism. However, challenges in key business areas and a decline in operating profit present risks that temper the outlook.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing industry, providing a wide range of products including food packaging, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protection equipment, and other essential items to various sectors such as retail, healthcare, and food service.

Average Trading Volume: 957,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.95B

