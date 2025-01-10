Bunzl Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bunzl plc has announced the repurchase of 33,084 of its ordinary shares on 9 January 2025, as part of its ongoing £200 million share buyback program initiated with UBS AG London Branch. These shares will be canceled, impacting the total number of voting rights within the company, which now stands at 330,880,122. This move is part of Bunzl’s strategic financial management to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing industry, offering a comprehensive range of non-food consumable products such as packaging, cleaning supplies, and safety equipment. The company serves various market sectors, including food service, retail, healthcare, and industry, providing essential products to support businesses’ operational needs.

YTD Price Performance: -1.15%

Average Trading Volume: 774,080

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.71B

