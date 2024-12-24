Bunker Hill Mining Issues Shares for Debt and Fees

Bunker Hill Mining (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. announced its decision to issue over 8 million common shares to satisfy its debenture interest payment obligations and financing cooperation fees. This move involves issuing shares to holders of convertible debentures and a service provider involved in securing surety bonds for the Bunker Hill Mine.

