Bunker Hill Mining Issues Shares for Debt and Fees

Bunker Hill Mining (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. announced its decision to issue over 8 million common shares to satisfy its debenture interest payment obligations and financing cooperation fees. This move involves issuing shares to holders of convertible debentures and a service provider involved in securing surety bonds for the Bunker Hill Mine.
For further insights into TSE:BNKR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.