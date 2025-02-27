Bunka Shutter’s Supreme Court Appeal Dismissed

An update from Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5930) ) is now available.

Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. announced that the Supreme Court has dismissed its appeal and petition for certiorari against the Japan Fair Trade Commission’s decision. The company had previously paid the surcharge in full and recorded it as an extraordinary loss, indicating no expected impact on its current business operations.

More about Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd.

Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of shutters and related products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

YTD Price Performance: -2.59%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €779.1M

