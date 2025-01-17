Bumble Announces CEO Transition and Revenue Forecast

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Bumble ( (BMBL) ).

On January 17, 2025, Bumble Inc. announced that its founder and Executive Chair, Whitney Wolfe Herd, will return as CEO effective March 17, 2025, succeeding Lidiane Jones, who resigned for personal reasons. Jones will remain employed for a transition period, with Ann Mather assuming the role of Chair of the Board. The transition aligns with Bumble’s mission of fostering meaningful relationships and marks a strategic phase aimed at innovation and growth. The company also expects revenues for Q4 2024 to exceed previous forecasts.

More about Bumble

Bumble Inc. is a technology company that operates several social networking platforms, including Bumble, Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz, and Official. The company focuses on enabling people to form healthy and equitable relationships, offering services across dating, friendship, and professional networking. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps centered around women.

YTD Price Performance: -1.82%

Average Trading Volume: 2,262,102

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $846.5M

For a thorough assessment of BMBL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.