BullFrog AI Holdings Clinches $5.7M Capital Raise Deal

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. successfully closed an offering on February 5, 2024, raising approximately $5.7 million before fees and commissions by selling over 1 million shares and pre-funded warrants, along with additional warrants to the underwriters. The company partnered with WallachBeth Capital, LLC and other underwriters for this transaction, which was made under an existing registration statement. Shareholders were given the possibility of cashless warrant exercises, subject to ownership limitations, with provisions for adjustments in certain corporate events.

For further insights into BFRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.