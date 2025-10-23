Bulletin Resources Limited Announces Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bulletin Resources Limited ( (AU:BNR) ) has issued an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy, with the company emphasizing the importance of reviewing the Notice of Meeting available on its website. This move reflects Bulletin’s commitment to maintaining transparent communication with its stakeholders, ensuring they are informed and involved in the company’s governance processes.

More about Bulletin Resources Limited

Bulletin Resources Limited is a company based in Perth, Western Australia, operating in the resources sector. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: BNR) and focuses on resource exploration and development.

Average Trading Volume: 424,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.91M

