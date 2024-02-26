Builders FirstSource Plans $600M Senior Notes Offering

Builders Firstsource (BLDR) has shared an update.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. has announced its plan to offer $600 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2034, targeting qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons in compliance with securities regulations. This strategic move, aimed at capitalizing on market conditions, is not a public offering or a call for purchase in jurisdictions where it would be unlawful. The company cautions investors about forward-looking statements, which are subject to uncertainties and risks that could impact actual results, highlighting its reliance on the volatile homebuilding market and broader economic factors.

