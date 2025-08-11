BuildDirect Expands Market Reach with U.S. OTCQB Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc ( (TSE:BILD) ) is now available.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. has announced the listing of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘BDCTF’. This move is part of BuildDirect’s strategy to broaden its shareholder base and increase access to U.S. capital markets, enhancing visibility among U.S. investors and supporting liquidity. The company has also applied for Depository Trust Company eligibility to simplify electronic clearing and settlement for U.S. investors, which is pending. This dual-market presence is expected to strengthen BuildDirect’s industry positioning and provide U.S. investors with more convenient trading options.

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. is an expanding omnichannel building materials retailer, focusing on Pro Centers, which are strategic distribution hubs aimed at serving professional contractors and trades. The company is actively growing its market presence through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, enhancing efficiency and market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 11,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$104.3M

