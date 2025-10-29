Budweiser APAC Reports Decline in 2025 Nine-Month Results Amidst Regional Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd. ( (HK:1876) ) has shared an announcement.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited reported a decrease in total volumes by 7.0% and revenue by 6.6% for the first nine months of 2025, primarily due to challenges in China. However, the company saw positive performance in South Korea and India, with the Budweiser brand outpacing industry growth in India. Despite a decrease in normalized EPS and EBITDA, the company is focusing on strengthening its portfolio and market strategies to capture future growth opportunities.

More about Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC Ltd.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited operates in the beverage industry, focusing on brewing and selling beer. It is part of the larger Budweiser brand and has a significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with key markets in China, South Korea, and India.

