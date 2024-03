Buckle (BKE) has issued an update.

The Buckle, Inc. has announced the departure of Kelli D. Molczyk, Senior Vice President of Women’s Merchandising, effective March 19, 2024. Molczyk, who joined the company in 1999 and played a pivotal role in women’s merchandising, climbed the ranks to Senior Vice President, a position she held since February 2022. Her exit marks a significant change in the company’s leadership team.

