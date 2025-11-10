Buccaneer Energy’s Allar #1 Well Yields Valuable Data Despite Lack of Commercial Oil

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nostra Terra Oil and Gas ( (GB:BUCE) ) is now available.

Buccaneer Energy announced the results of the Allar #1 well in the Pine Mills Field, revealing that the well did not contain a commercial hydrocarbon accumulation and will be plugged and abandoned. Despite this setback, the company gained valuable geological data that will inform future drilling plans, particularly for the upcoming Fouke #4 well. The company remains committed to its strategy of increasing production and optimizing value from the Pine Mills Field.

More about Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Buccaneer Energy Plc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Texas, USA. The company focuses on developing and producing oil and gas, with a particular emphasis on the Pine Mills Field.

Average Trading Volume: 63,357,187

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.14M

