Bubs Australia Strengthens Governance and Diversity

Bubs Australia Ltd. (AU:BUB) has released an update.

Bubs Australia Ltd. has announced full compliance with key corporate governance norms, including a detailed Board Charter that outlines roles and responsibilities, a rigorous director appointment process, and a commitment to gender diversity with aims to boost female representation on its Board and leadership team. The company also emphasizes regular performance evaluations for the board and senior executives and provides a transparent account of these processes and results in its annual reports.

