Bubs Australia Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Growth Amidst Global Challenges

The latest update is out from Bubs Australia Ltd. ( (AU:BUB) ).

Bubs Australia Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 2025, highlighting a 30% increase in net revenue to $25.6 million and a gross profit margin of 46.4%. The company achieved an EBITDA of $0.5 million, a significant improvement from a $4.3 million loss in the previous corresponding period. Despite inventory challenges, particularly in the USA, Bubs maintained strong sales through strategic investments in advertising and airfreight. The company is actively managing inventory rebuilds and anticipates resolving shortages by the end of the current quarter. Bubs also expects FDA approval for its products by the end of 2025, which could further enhance its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BUB) stock is a Buy with a A$0.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bubs Australia Ltd. stock, see the AU:BUB Stock Forecast page.

More about Bubs Australia Ltd.

Bubs Australia Limited operates in the infant nutrition industry, focusing on producing and distributing organic baby food and formula. The company has a strong market presence in the USA, China, Australia, and other regions, with a particular emphasis on the USA market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,000,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$138.6M

